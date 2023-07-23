Anson Funds Management LP Makes New Investment in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 51,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 228.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $397,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,238,757.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:FR traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $52.65. 1,332,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,842. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.56 and a 200-day moving average of $52.34. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.91 and a twelve month high of $55.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 53.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.86.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.