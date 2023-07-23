Anson Funds Management LP Sells 41,900 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Anson Funds Management LP lowered its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 68.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,900 shares during the quarter. Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.
Prologis Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of PLD stock traded up $1.68 on Friday, hitting $125.44. 3,304,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,183,738. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.07 and a 200 day moving average of $123.20. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $138.86.
Prologis Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.58%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.48.
Prologis Company Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.
