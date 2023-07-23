Anson Funds Management LP Sells 41,900 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Anson Funds Management LP lowered its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 68.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,900 shares during the quarter. Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of PLD stock traded up $1.68 on Friday, hitting $125.44. 3,304,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,183,738. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.07 and a 200 day moving average of $123.20. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $138.86.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.48.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.