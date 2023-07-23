Aragon Price Hits $4.20 on Top Exchanges (ANT)

Aragon (ANT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Aragon has a market cap of $181.45 million and $4.73 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aragon has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for $4.20 or 0.00014066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Aragon Profile

Aragon was first traded on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 43,166,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org.

Aragon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon (ANT) is an open-source blockchain platform for decentralized organizations (DAOs). Created by the Aragon Association, it offers tools for creating, managing, and governing DAOs. ANT tokens serve as the native governance token, used for decision-making, voting, paying fees, collateralizing disputes, and trading on exchanges.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

