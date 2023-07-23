Arbitrum (ARB) Tops One Day Volume of $101.45 Million

Arbitrum (ARB) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 23rd. Over the last week, Arbitrum has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Arbitrum has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and $101.45 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arbitrum token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.23 or 0.00004127 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arbitrum Token Profile

Arbitrum was first traded on March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. The official website for Arbitrum is arbitrum.foundation.

Buying and Selling Arbitrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 1.23715664 USD and is down -0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 430 active market(s) with $96,479,518.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbitrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arbitrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

