Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARNC. Wolfe Research cut Arconic from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Benchmark cut shares of Arconic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Arconic Price Performance

NYSE ARNC opened at $29.79 on Wednesday. Arconic has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $30.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.50.

Institutional Trading of Arconic

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Arconic will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Arconic by 8.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of Arconic in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,568,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,586,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arconic in the 1st quarter valued at $430,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells fabricated aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions. The Rolled Products segment provides a range of aluminum sheet and plate products for aerospace, ground transportation, packaging, building and construction, and industrial products; and roofing, architectural composite panels, ventilated facades and ceiling panels, spacers, culvert pipes, and gutters for building and construction markets.

