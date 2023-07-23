Ark (ARK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $49.94 Million

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Ark has a market cap of $49.94 million and $41.30 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ark has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000953 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000277 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002208 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002919 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 174,453,846 coins and its circulating supply is 174,453,734 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

