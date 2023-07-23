Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Ark Restaurants Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of ARKR stock opened at $18.21 on Thursday. Ark Restaurants has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $22.45. The company has a market capitalization of $65.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $41.90 million for the quarter.
Ark Restaurants Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ark Restaurants
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 1,694.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 39,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 184,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. 16.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ark Restaurants Company Profile
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ark Restaurants
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.