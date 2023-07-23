Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ARKR stock opened at $18.21 on Thursday. Ark Restaurants has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $22.45. The company has a market capitalization of $65.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $41.90 million for the quarter.

Ark Restaurants Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This is an increase from Ark Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Ark Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 1,694.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 39,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 184,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. 16.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

