Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 338 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Corteva were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Corteva by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $56.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.39. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.76 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. Corteva’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, VNET Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.65.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

