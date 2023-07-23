Arweave (AR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $11.47 Million

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $205.84 million and $11.47 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for $6.16 or 0.00020540 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,009.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $249.26 or 0.00830616 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00123450 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Arweave Profile

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.

As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting”

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

