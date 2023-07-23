Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,773 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $10,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,026,815,000 after acquiring an additional 547,260 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,287,188,000 after acquiring an additional 527,261 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,989,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,454,000 after purchasing an additional 40,347 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,399,000 after purchasing an additional 533,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Atmos Energy by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,936,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,999,000 after purchasing an additional 149,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $123.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $97.71 and a 12-month high of $123.98.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.86%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $45,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $45,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $1,431,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 217,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,931,692.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

