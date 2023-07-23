Avalanche Price Hits $13.61 (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $4.71 billion and approximately $99.27 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.61 or 0.00045396 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00031030 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00014126 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004873 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000747 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 432,632,241 coins and its circulating supply is 345,912,791 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.