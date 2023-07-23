Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Vanguard Industrials ETF comprises about 2.2% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIS. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $210.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,240. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $156.85 and a 1 year high of $211.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

