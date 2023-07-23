Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Has $5.55 Million Stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF accounts for 3.1% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $5,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 61.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3,261.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 438.1% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1,559.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter.

VWOB stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,376. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $55.45 and a 52 week high of $65.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.2923 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

