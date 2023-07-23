Badger DAO (BADGER) Market Cap Hits $42.05 Million

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $42.05 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Badger DAO has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Badger DAO token can now be bought for approximately $2.14 or 0.00007150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,675,001 tokens. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

