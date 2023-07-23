Bancor Achieves Market Cap of $58.10 Million (BNT)

Bancor (BNT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Bancor has a market capitalization of $58.10 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bancor token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001293 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bancor has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bancor alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004925 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00021662 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00017078 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014051 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,024.36 or 1.00021672 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Bancor Token Profile

Bancor (BNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 161,196,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,670,367 tokens. The official website for Bancor is www.carbondefi.xyz. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bancor is medium.com/carbondefi.

Buying and Selling Bancor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 161,196,921.34055284 with 149,716,066.26665956 in circulation. The last known price of Bancor is 0.3896019 USD and is down -0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 341 active market(s) with $1,940,052.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bancor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bancor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bancor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bancor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.