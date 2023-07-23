Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Posts Earnings Results

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Bank OZK had a net margin of 35.47% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $388.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of OZK opened at $41.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $49.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OZK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bank OZK from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Bank OZK from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Bank OZK from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 94.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 235.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 56.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

