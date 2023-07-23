Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Announces Earnings Results

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05, reports. The company had revenue of $37.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.60 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 27.03%.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of BHB stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $25.71. 27,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,649. The company has a market capitalization of $389.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.79. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $33.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.31.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bar Harbor Bankshares

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 65.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 70.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 39.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

