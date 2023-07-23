Barclays Boosts Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Price Target to $21.00

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Integral Ad Science from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of IAS stock opened at $20.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.20 and a beta of 1.57. Integral Ad Science has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $106.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.18 million. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 4.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Integral Ad Science news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 27,287 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $475,066.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,260.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $94,638,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,660,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,975,818.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 27,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $475,066.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,260.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,772,462 shares of company stock worth $268,029,774. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 15,557.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,152,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,042 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Integral Ad Science by 77.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,907 shares during the last quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the fourth quarter valued at $8,790,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Integral Ad Science by 47.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,603,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,129,000 after acquiring an additional 513,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Integral Ad Science by 109.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 977,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after acquiring an additional 511,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

