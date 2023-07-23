Barclays Cuts IntegraFin (OTCMKTS:IHPGF) Price Target to GBX 350

IntegraFin (OTCMKTS:IHPGF – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from GBX 360 ($4.71) to GBX 350 ($4.58) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on IntegraFin from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a research report on Wednesday. Investec raised IntegraFin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.
IntegraFin Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:IHPGF opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. IntegraFin has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $5.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.44.
About IntegraFin
IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. It operates through Investment administration services, Insurance and life assurance business, and Adviser back-office technology segments. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans; and simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services.
