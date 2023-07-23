BCGM Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,318 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,990 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

CVS Health Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.05. The stock had a trading volume of 9,625,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,549,696. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $96.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.