BCGM Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,100 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILS. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 122.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 21,101 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $387,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,789,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,289,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BILS traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.31. The stock had a trading volume of 241,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,920. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $99.05 and a 52 week high of $99.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.33.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

