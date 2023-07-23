BCGM Wealth Management LLC Sells 250 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 130,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,094,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,626,000 after purchasing an additional 98,185 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 237,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,720,000 after purchasing an additional 20,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPG. StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

SPG stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,131,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,721. The firm has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.87. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $133.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $1.85 dividend. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.12%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

