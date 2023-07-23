Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Buys 176 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,779 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $1,433,075,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $784,509,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.18. 19,900,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,007,149. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.88 and a 200 day moving average of $96.83.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

