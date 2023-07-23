Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Purchases 2,605 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 103.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 197.5% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 437.9% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 6,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $162.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,653,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,808. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $162.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.80 and its 200 day moving average is $154.29.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

