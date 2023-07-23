Beldex (BDX) Trading Down 8.1% Over Last 7 Days

Beldex (BDX) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 23rd. Beldex has a total market cap of $231.46 million and $2.97 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0415 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beldex has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,873.53 or 0.06267125 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00045261 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00020374 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00030945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00014292 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004849 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000385 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,918,265,368 coins and its circulating supply is 5,581,845,368 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

