Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Market Cap Reaches $4.37 Million (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market capitalization of $4.37 million and $58,719.57 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001195 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CRYPTO:BTCST) is a token. Its genesis date was December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,401 tokens. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official message board is btcst.medium.com. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. The official website for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is www.btcst.finance. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,401.04518485 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 0.35591392 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $63,747.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

