Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) PT Raised to $106.00 at Citigroup

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $84.00 to $106.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BOOT. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Boot Barn from $100.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Boot Barn from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Boot Barn from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.18.
Boot Barn Price Performance
NYSE BOOT opened at $93.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.69 and its 200 day moving average is $76.60. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $96.59.
Insider Transactions at Boot Barn
In other news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 15,749 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $1,089,200.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,419.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boot Barn
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the first quarter worth approximately $701,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in Boot Barn by 293.8% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Boot Barn by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.
Boot Barn Company Profile
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
