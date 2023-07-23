Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) PT Raised to $106.00 at Citigroup

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $84.00 to $106.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BOOT. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Boot Barn from $100.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Boot Barn from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Boot Barn from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.18.

Boot Barn Price Performance

NYSE BOOT opened at $93.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.69 and its 200 day moving average is $76.60. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $96.59.

Insider Transactions at Boot Barn

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $425.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.00 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 10.29%. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 15,749 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $1,089,200.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,419.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boot Barn

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the first quarter worth approximately $701,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in Boot Barn by 293.8% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Boot Barn by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

