Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) PT Lowered to $300.00 at TD Cowen

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by TD Cowen from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. TD Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

SAM has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Mkm upgraded Boston Beer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $274.00 to $386.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Boston Beer from $297.00 to $276.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Roth Capital upgraded Boston Beer from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $308.69.

Boston Beer Trading Up 0.6 %

SAM opened at $303.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.38 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $319.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.86. Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $296.27 and a 12 month high of $422.75.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.47 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.35, for a total value of $3,413,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,343.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David A. Burwick sold 1,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.38, for a total value of $536,568.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,636,865.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.35, for a total value of $3,413,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,343.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

