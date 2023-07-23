Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Boyd Gaming from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.42.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

NYSE BYD opened at $72.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.12. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.77. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $73.00.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $963.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.59 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 43.15%. Boyd Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is 10.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYD. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 9,520.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 20,010 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 237.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 130.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

Featured Stories

