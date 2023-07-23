BP (LON:BP) Price Target Cut to GBX 490

BP (LON:BP – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 490 ($6.41) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 551 ($7.20) price target on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BP from GBX 585 ($7.65) to GBX 570 ($7.45) in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BP to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 660 ($8.63) to GBX 605 ($7.91) in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on BP from GBX 630 ($8.24) to GBX 610 ($7.98) in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 617 ($8.07).

BP stock opened at GBX 475.80 ($6.22) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 466.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 498.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.61. BP has a twelve month low of GBX 374.27 ($4.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 570.57 ($7.46). The stock has a market cap of £82.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 453.14, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,000.00%.

In related news, insider Bernard Looney bought 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 469 ($6.13) per share, with a total value of £304.85 ($398.60). In other BP news, insider Bernard Looney purchased 65 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 469 ($6.13) per share, for a total transaction of £304.85 ($398.60). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 83 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 454 ($5.94) per share, for a total transaction of £376.82 ($492.70). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 213 shares of company stock valued at $99,952. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

