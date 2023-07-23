Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $64.68. 9,898,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,687,179. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $61.40 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The company has a market cap of $135.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.47%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BMY. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 10th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.19.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

