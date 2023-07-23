Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGOFree Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $770.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $804.05.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $896.75 on Wednesday. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $921.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $819.67 and its 200 day moving average is $683.08. The company has a market cap of $370.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGOGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 28.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in Broadcom by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 3.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

