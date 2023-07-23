Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $770.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $804.05.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $896.75 on Wednesday. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $921.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $819.67 and its 200 day moving average is $683.08. The company has a market cap of $370.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 28.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in Broadcom by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 3.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadcom

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

