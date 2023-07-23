Brokerages Set PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) PT at $18.38

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.38.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PUBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

PubMatic Stock Down 0.9 %

PUBM stock opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. PubMatic has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $23.60. The company has a market cap of $965.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.57.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. PubMatic had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $55.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.89 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that PubMatic will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 6,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $108,450.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,427.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 6,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $108,450.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,427.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $133,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,836 shares in the company, valued at $600,250.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,704 shares of company stock worth $1,591,286 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in PubMatic by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 42.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

