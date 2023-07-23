BTIG Research Boosts Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $154.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $152.00 to $154.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PLD. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $143.48.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $125.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $115.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.20. Prologis has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $138.86.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

