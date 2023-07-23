Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) to Release Earnings on Monday

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Monday, July 24th.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $66.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.60 million. On average, analysts expect Capital City Bank Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Capital City Bank Group Trading Down 0.4 %

CCBG stock opened at $32.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.40. Capital City Bank Group has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $36.86. The company has a market capitalization of $560.47 million, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.59.

Capital City Bank Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.28%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Director Marshall M. Criser III purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $43,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,249.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Capital City Bank Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCBG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Capital City Bank Group by 599.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Capital City Bank Group by 15.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Capital City Bank Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Capital City Bank Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.16% of the company’s stock.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Featured Articles

