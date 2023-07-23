Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 678.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.47.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT stock traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $257.65. 2,249,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,360,390. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04. The company has a market cap of $132.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $235.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 38.43%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

