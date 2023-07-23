Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Lowered to Hold at Maxim Group

Maxim Group downgraded shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

CELH has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Celsius from $129.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Celsius from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Celsius from $130.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Celsius from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Celsius from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $150.20.

Celsius Trading Down 0.1 %

Celsius stock opened at $143.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.07 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.41 and a 200-day moving average of $111.46. Celsius has a 52 week low of $78.25 and a 52 week high of $157.28.

Insider Activity

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $259.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.58 million. Celsius had a positive return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The business’s revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celsius will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 514,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total transaction of $49,999,994.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,331,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,969,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total transaction of $295,922.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,048.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 514,933 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total value of $49,999,994.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,331,299 shares in the company, valued at $808,969,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 888,109 shares of company stock valued at $102,736,557. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CELH. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,725,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,160 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,435,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,091,000 after purchasing an additional 58,764 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,238,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,862,000 after purchasing an additional 43,419 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at $93,034,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,682,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,331,000 after purchasing an additional 540,995 shares during the period. 58.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

