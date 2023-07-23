Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Barclays

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.91.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $66.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.44. The stock has a market cap of $117.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.88. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.