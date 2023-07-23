Chia (XCH) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $265.38 Million

Chia (XCH) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. Chia has a total market capitalization of $265.38 million and approximately $3.24 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Chia has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Chia coin can currently be bought for about $33.30 or 0.00111369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Chia Profile

Chia was first traded on March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 28,969,607 coins and its circulating supply is 7,969,811 coins. Chia’s official message board is www.chia.net/blog. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chia’s official website is www.chia.net. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chia Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure.Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto-style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy-intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space.Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.Blockchain data provided by: [xchscan](https://xchscan.com/)*”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chia using one of the exchanges listed above.

