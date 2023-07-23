China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of CHNR stock opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. China Natural Resources has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $4.40.
China Natural Resources Company Profile
