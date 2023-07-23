Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Chubb by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Chubb by 4.4% during the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Stock Up 0.2 %

Chubb stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,804,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,669. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $82.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.46.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

