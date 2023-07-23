Citigroup Upgrades Orange (NYSE:ORAN) to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Orange from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orange in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Orange from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Orange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORAN opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.61. The company has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.22. Orange has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $13.08.

Orange Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Orange’s payout ratio is currently 49.25%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Orange by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Orange by 162.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Orange by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Orange by 2,553.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Orange by 394.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About Orange



Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

