Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target Raised to $34.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CFG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut Citizens Financial Group from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.71.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of CFG opened at $31.05 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $23.37 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.77.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 21.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $26,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,928,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,751 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,592,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,749,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,392 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 320.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,436,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

