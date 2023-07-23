Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS) and Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) Financial Review

Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Free Report) and Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Citizens Financial Services and Mission Valley Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Financial Services 0 1 0 0 2.00 Mission Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Dividends

Citizens Financial Services has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mission Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Citizens Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Mission Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Citizens Financial Services pays out 26.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mission Valley Bancorp pays out 9.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Citizens Financial Services has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Citizens Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.6% of Citizens Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of Mission Valley Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Citizens Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens Financial Services and Mission Valley Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Financial Services 29.15% 14.60% 1.26% Mission Valley Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Citizens Financial Services and Mission Valley Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Financial Services $93.10 million 3.02 $29.06 million $7.29 9.62 Mission Valley Bancorp N/A N/A $4.80 million $1.56 8.21

Citizens Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Mission Valley Bancorp. Mission Valley Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citizens Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Citizens Financial Services beats Mission Valley Bancorp on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citizens Financial Services

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential, commercial, and agricultural real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; state and political subdivision loans; and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services. The company also provides professional trust administration, investment management services, estate planning and administration, custody of securities, and individual retirement accounts. In addition, it offers brokerage and financial planning services, as well as assistance in various oil and gas leasing matters; and provides mutual funds, annuities, and health and life insurance products. Citizens Financial Services, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Mansfield, Pennsylvania.

About Mission Valley Bancorp

Mission Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Mission Valley Bank and Mission SBA Loan Servicing LLC that provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits; and money market, savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers personal loans; accounts receivable; advanced restaurant financing; commercial loan, real estate loan, small business administration, term loans; and overdraft facilities; as well as credit and debit cards. In addition, the company provides lending services, such as underwriting, processing, closing, servicing, and referral/replacement services. Mission Valley Bancorp was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sun Valley, California.

