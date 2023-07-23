City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Director Tracy W. Hylton II Purchases 145 Shares

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) Director Tracy W. Hylton II bought 145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.57 per share, with a total value of $13,857.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,734 shares in the company, valued at $5,613,208.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CHCO stock opened at $95.37 on Friday. City Holding has a 52-week low of $80.73 and a 52-week high of $103.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.55.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $72.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.85 million. City had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 18.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of City by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,606,000 after buying an additional 97,296 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in City by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,694,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,258,000 after acquiring an additional 21,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in City by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,659,000 after purchasing an additional 42,197 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of City by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 561,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,009,000 after purchasing an additional 13,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of City by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 517,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHCO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on City in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of City in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of City in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.33.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

