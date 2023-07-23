CMOC Group (OTC:CMCLF) Upgraded to Buy by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of CMOC Group (OTC:CMCLF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CMOC Group Price Performance

Shares of CMOC Group stock opened at C$0.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.57. CMOC Group has a 12-month low of C$0.31 and a 12-month high of C$0.72.

Get CMOC Group alerts:

CMOC Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

CMOC Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, beneficiation, smelting, refining, and trading of copper, cobalt, molybdenum, phosphates, and other base and rare metals. The company provides import and export of goods and technology, consulting, enterprise operating and management, logistics, and transportation businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for CMOC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMOC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.