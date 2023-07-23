Coin98 Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000486 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Coin98 has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Coin98 has a total market cap of $82.30 million and approximately $5.27 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002893 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000353 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006891 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00010232 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 563,333,323 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

