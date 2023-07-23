Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive comprises about 1.8% of Vicus Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $17,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $4,033,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,892,288.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at $965,536.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,117,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,652,366. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.