Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 30.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $50.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.63. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $87.02. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 29.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Comerica from $83.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Comerica from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comerica in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Comerica from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Comerica by 1,192.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,878,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578,355 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth $113,763,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Comerica by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,313,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,951 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Comerica by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,517,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,419,000 after acquiring an additional 923,864 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Comerica by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,404,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,742,000 after acquiring an additional 618,978 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

