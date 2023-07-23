Conflux 24-Hour Volume Tops $18.79 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Conflux has a market cap of $571.04 million and $18.79 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000621 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,072,884,965 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,072,743,104.238323 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.18671736 USD and is up 1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $18,850,440.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

